Well, first thing that happens when you flip open the cover of “Remarkably Bright Creatures” is you meet the remarkably bright Marcellus McSquiddles, a giant Pacific octopus.

He just happens to be a central character and narrator in this debut novel by Shelby Van Pelt.

Learn more about Marcellus when Van Pelt gives a talk and book signing at the Helena Civic Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday hosted by the Lewis & Clark Library and the library foundation.

The story tells of the surprising relationship that develops between widow Tova Sullivan, who works night shifts at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, and the curmudgeonly Marcellus, and how he solves the decades-old mystery of the disappearance of Tova’s son, Erik.

The story’s full of surprising plot twists and fascinating facts about octopuses.

Marcellus was originally inspired by an internet video Van Pelt saw of an octopus trying to escape from a cylindrical container, she said in a recent IR phone interview from her home in Wheaton, Illinois.

“The character really stuck with me.”

And he’s stuck with a lot of people.

Marcellus caught the eye of Jenna Bush Hager, who selected “Remarkably Bright Creatures” as a featured book on her “Read with Jenna” segment on the “Today Show” last May.

“If someone told me. ‘You’re going to love a book about an octopus,’ I might say, ‘you don’t know my tastes.’”

But love it, Jenna did.

“Marcellus had one of the cutest personalities of any character I’ve ever read about,” she told Van Pelt during their “Today” interview.

To check out the segment, visit https://on.today.com/3M9l5p0.

“It’s a novel filled with love, humor, joy and healing,” she told viewers.

A Washington Post reviewer called it “an ultimately feel-good but deceptively sensitive debut about what it feels like to have love taken from you, only to find it again in the most unexpected places.”

Although octopuses – to our knowledge – don’t talk, it turns out they can do a heck of a lot of extraordinary things – solving puzzles, squeezing into and out of amazingly tight spots and being able to manipulate locks.

In the case of Marcellus, he likes to steal late night delicacies — eating a few of his neighbors in the nearby aquarium tanks — and scrounging in the breakroom for take-out food scraps.

He also knows how to wedge open doors and how to scoot out a very small hole in his tank and then scoot back in before it’s too late.

“The things he can do physically – all of those things are possible,” Van Pelt said.

His insights into the human heart, however, are uncharted territory.

“Marcellus was the most enjoyable character to write,” she told “Today” viewers. “He could go on for hours about anything. He’s your grumpy uncle or grandfather…who just has opinions about everything.”

The other main character, Tova, is lovingly based on Van Pelt’s own Swedish grandmother.

“I took my grandmother’s sensibilities in creating her character,” which is that of a loving, stoic and very independent woman who was fastidious about cleaning.

The novel’s success took Van Pelt a bit by surprise.

Van Pelt’s book debut in bookstores was remarkably good timing, hitting the market in Spring 2022, after the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary, “My Octopus Teacher,” became a viral sensation.

“I always liked writing. I was always good at it in school. I did things like I was editor of my high school newspaper,” she said.

She always envisioned that if she did any writing as a career, “it would be more like journalism.”

A native of Tacoma, Washington, Van Pelt ventured into fiction writing when she was between jobs and “in a transitional life space.”

“It was a little bit of a surprise to me when I discovered how much I loved creative writing and making up these characters and making up these worlds and settings.

“Besides the fact there is a giant Pacific octopus in my novel, all of it is very real to me.”

In the early days of her fiction writing, she went “down a YouTube rabbit hole of video after video of octopuses escaping their enclosures, and solving puzzles and having these (distinctive) personalities.”

“I thought that would be a really fun character to write. The voice of an octopus that is held captive by what it considers an inferior species – the humans.”

Van Pelt decided to go with the flow of ideas and have fun with it.

In her Helena talk, she will be sharing some insights about writing, book groups and perhaps some of her firsthand experiences meeting an octopus at the Milwaukee Zoo.

Let us say, the octopus was not impressed.

A newcomer to fiction writing, Van Pelt has learned a great deal from writing groups and from continuing education classes.

She’s an enthusiastic cheerleader for continuing ed writing classes offered on many college campuses and by school districts. “You don’t have to get an MFA.”

She also speaks highly of writing groups offered by libraries and writing workshops.

“I love community book events and community reads like this one, where you have an effort to bring people together around reading and participating around the shared experience of a single book,” Van Pelt said.

Having done a lot of book events in the past year, “I’ve come to believe that book clubs and book events are an important part of our societal fabric.”

Lewis & Clark Adult Services Librarian Suzanne Schwichtenberg said the library particularly wanted to invite Van Pelt because she’s a young author, who’s written a New York Times bestseller.

“People love it,” she said of the book.

Tuesday’s event will showcase a fresh voice in the writing community. And, surprisingly, in the Montana writing community. Van Pelt and her husband own a vacation cabin near Flathead Lake.

“I think author events encourage people to think about their own creativity and about community,” Schwichtenberg said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Helena to … see and meet a New York Times bestselling author for free.”