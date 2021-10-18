Meehan to retire as Broadwater County sheriff next year

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan has announced that he is retiring next year and will not seek reelection.

"After some serious discussions with some folks very close to me, I have decided it is time to jump out of the saddle as the Sheriff of Broadwater County," he posted Oct. 14 on his Facebook page.

He said he will retire Dec. 23, 2022, "and move on to other things in life, hopefully more time with my grandchildren that are growing like weeds and getting old quick."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meehan said he is thankful for the support from Broadwater County residents over the past 21 years, "but it is time for someone else to take the reins."

He asked people to vote for Capt. Nick Rauser as his successor.

"... please show him the support you have given me over the years," he wrote.

Meehan said he is not leaving Broadwater County yet, "but it’s time for a change in your public safety to benefit y’all."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0