Meal train fuels St. Peter's employees battling COVID-19

Sharing a meal with someone has long stood as a symbol of compassion and care.

That is exactly what Helena resident Laura Smith had in mind when she reached out to St. Peter's Health earlier this month to create an online meal donation service to feed the hospital's staff working with local COVID-19 patients.

"As I watched the numbers of increased cases in this fall surge, I started thinking about as a member of the Helena community what we as community members could do to support our health care workers, recognizing that things are getting really difficult for them," Smith said. "I came up with the idea of doing a meal train because it's a simple way for community members to show support for health care workers and give them fuel along the way."

An employee at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Smith said this undertaking has been solely her doing. She said she has been cold-calling restaurants in the area to drum up participation.

"We have community members and businesses that are really stepping up," Smith said. "It's been really encouraging reaching out to restaurants and they immediately say yes even when they've struggled over the last year and a half."