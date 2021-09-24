Meal train fuels St. Peter's employees battling COVID-19

Sharing a meal with someone has long stood as a symbol of compassion and care.
That is exactly what Helena resident Laura Smith had in mind when she reached out to St. Peter's Health earlier this month to create an online meal donation service to feed the hospital's staff working with local COVID-19 patients.
"As I watched the numbers of increased cases in this fall surge, I started thinking about as a member of the Helena community what we as community members could do to support our health care workers, recognizing that things are getting really difficult for them," Smith said. "I came up with the idea of doing a meal train because it's a simple way for community members to show support for health care workers and give them fuel along the way."
An employee at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Smith said this undertaking has been solely her doing. She said she has been cold-calling restaurants in the area to drum up participation.
"We have community members and businesses that are really stepping up," Smith said. "It's been really encouraging reaching out to restaurants and they immediately say yes even when they've struggled over the last year and a half."
As of Thursday, she said Mediterranean Grill, The Bagel Company, Jimmy John's, Doney Crowley Law Firm, Harris Plumbing, Copper Furrow Brewing, Big Sky Brokers Real Estate, Opportunity Bank of Montana and Gardenwerks Nursery have all sponsored meals for St. Peter's Health staff.
Helena Home Team, a local real estate brokerage firm, recently donated more than two dozen meals to the hospital's emergency room staff.
"Any chance we can get to support our local community is something we try to do as much as possible," said Helena Home Team agent Amber Conger. "This particular event is really important to us. ... We get to support a local business while saying thank you to our health care providers."
St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said the staff is thankful for the positive support coming from some in the community.
"They're thankful recipients," Gallagher said. "It means a lot to our staff and helps fuel their long nights and days."
Brooke O'Neil is a registered nurse working in the ICU.
"We in the ICU want to send out a sincere, huge thank you to the community for the very generous meal train," O'Neil said. "It is truly heartwarming to know that our amazing community has our backs during this pandemic. It is very comforting after long hours on our feet to have a hot meal to fill our souls back up. We are truly blessed. Thank you, Helena, we feel your love in the ICU."
Those who wish to gift a meal to St. Peter's medical and support staff members can visit the website Smith set up at www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/B9B2D7U/fueling-the-frontlines-st-peter-s-health-meal-train-1, and select a day from the calendar to donate meals.
Different days of the week correspond with different departments. Slots are available for the ER, intensive care unit, medical floor, urgent care and other departments caring for patients with COVID-19.
The size of the donation is dictated by the number of personnel working in the particular department.
Smith encouraged people who would like to feed the ER staff but cannot afford meals for 26 people, to either consider donating to urgent care staff, which has only about eight to 10 employees, or get together with another family or business to divvy up the cost.
"If I were in their shoes, knowing that our community has our back that way -- it's an expression of care that I think is an important thing for us as a community to show our health care workers, especially right now," Smith said.