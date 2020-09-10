Meadowlark Farmers' Market held downtown every Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new Meadowlark Farmers' Market kicked off last Saturday at the Helena Chamber of Commerce parking lot at the corner of Sixth and Cruse downtown.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, running through Oct. 31.

Modeled after the Tuesday Capitol Square Farmers' Market, it has some pedestrian traffic, plus some drive-through shopping.

The market’s health plan to meet COVID-19 health regulations has been approved by the Lewis and Clark County Health Department, said co-organizer/market manager Micah Eller.

“Everything’s set in place,” Eller said, “but we need volunteers for the coming weeks.” Volunteers can sign up by emailing meadowlarkfest@gmail.com.

From 8:30 to 10 a.m., the market is drive-through only. From 10 a.m. to 1 pm. it switches to walk-through, until it reaches 250 people. If it does reach 250, it will switch back to drive-through only.

Cars will enter the market on Sixth Avenue and vendors will be set up on the driver’s side of the car to provide easy customer service.

All attendees and vendors are required to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing.