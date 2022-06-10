MDT warns of traffic delays on Canyon Ferry Road, Lake Helena Drive

The Montana Department of Transportation is scheduled to resume construction Tuesday on upgrades to portions of Canyon Ferry Road and Lake Helena Drive.

An agency press release states motorists should anticipate delays possibly exceeding 15 minutes during peak travel times.

"From mid to late-June, weather permitting, the traveling public should expect reduced speeds, single lane traffic controlled with pilot vehicles, signals, or flaggers, and delays on Canyon Ferry Road," the release states. "Traffic impacts to Lake Helena Drive will be minimal."

The Canyon Ferry Road project starts at the intersection of Canyon Ferry and York roads and extends about 5.5 miles east, just past the intersection of Danny K Lane and Canyon Ferry Road.

The Lake Helena Drive project begins at the intersection of Old Highway 12 and extends north for a half mile, ending south of the intersection with Lewis Street.

Final construction work on Canyon Ferry Road includes a seal and cover (chip seal) and upgraded pavement markings. Signing work will be completed on Lake Helena Drive. The purpose of the project is to improve the road surface, upgrade safety features, and increase the longevity of the roadway.

The projects began in 2021.

MDT will spend nearly $1.8 million on the Canyon Ferry Road project. Helena Sand and Gravel was awarded the contract for the chip seal work.

"For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down, and use caution through work zones," the release states. "Motorists should consider seeking an alternate route during peak commuting hours."

Current construction information and road conditions throughout Montana can also be found on the MDT Travel Info App at https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/.

Those seeking additional information please contact the Great Falls Engineering Project Manager Camaree Uljua at (406) 444-9320 or the Great Falls Construction Engineer Rich Hibl at (406) 454-5910.

