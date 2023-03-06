The Montana Department of Transportation is set to host two open houses in March to educate the public on its proposed Lola Shephard Intersection Improvements project.

A virtual webinar will be held on March 14 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. In addition, an in-person meeting will be held on March 22 from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 725 Carter Drive, according to an MDT news release.

Both events will cover the same information, and project team members will be available to present information and answer questions regarding project design.

The proposed work includes the addition of a traffic signal and roundabout; improved pedestrian and cyclist crossings; and traffic flow enhancements.

"The purpose of the project is to address operational issues for all users within the project area and enhance roadway safety features," the news release states.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit the project website at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lolashephard/. A link to March 14's virtual webinar can also be found on the project website.

"An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community," the news release states.

Public comments may also be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359.

Please note that comments are for project UPN 9026000.

The public is encouraged to contact MDT Consultant Design Project Manager Ben Schendel at 406-444-6248 or Darren Hippenstiel, PE, Kittelson & Associates, at 503-535-7488 with questions or comments about the project.

The proposed project aims to improve safety along U.S. Highway 12 "due to the high frequency of crashes resulting from vehicles turning left from the Lola Street onto the westbound lanes of U.S. 12," according to the project website.

The plans call for a traffic light at Nicole Street, a roundabout at the intersection of Tricia and Lola streets, and the closing off of Shephard Way from access to the highway.