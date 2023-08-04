Interstate 15 ramp closures are planned this coming week in Wolf Creek.

In a news release sent Friday, Montana Department of Transportation said it will close the southbound Augusta Interchange Exit 228 on-ramp on Monday.

"This closure is anticipated to last a single day, weather and other factors permitting," the news release states. "Those who need to access southbound Interstate 15 (I 15) should take the north I 15 exit, proceed to Craig and take Exit 234. Motorists can take the southbound I 15 on-ramp in Craig."

On Tuesday, the southbound off-ramp exit to Wolf Creek, Exit 226, will be closed and is also expected to last a single day.

Southbound travelers headed to Wolf Creek should take Exit 234 in Craig and drive along the Craig Frontage Road/Recreation Road to access Wolf Creek.

Construction began earlier this spring to repair about 7 miles of I-15 through Wolf Creek.

Traffic patterns will remain the same with both north and southbound traffic traveling in the northbound I-15 lanes until this fall. Work is expected to take three construction seasons to complete. The project is to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety, officials said.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i15wolfcreek/.

For traffic conditions and up-to-date restrictions visit 511mt.net.

Questions and comments can be directed to Tyler Manning at Tyler@rbci.net or by phone at 406-465-3350.