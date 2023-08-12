The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. will close the Interstate 15 Wolf Creek Interchange (Exit 226) southbound on-ramp on Monday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather and other factors permitting.

To access I-15 southbound from Wolf Creek, take Recreation Road south to Exit 219.

Construction began earlier this spring to rehabilitate about 7 miles of I-15 through Wolf Creek.

Both north and southbound traffic will continue to travel in the northbound I-15 lanes until this fall. Expect reduced speed limits and minor delays. For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

The project aims to improve the driving surface and roadway safety features. The extreme climate and freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the roadway material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical, MDT officials said.

For more information, go to: https://bit.ly/3YsHgw5. For current traffic conditions and up-to-date restrictions visit 511mt.net.