The Montana Department of Transportation invites the public to comment on a proposed project to repair road surfaces along Interstate 15 slated to begin in 2024.

The agency's proposal is to improve approximately 10.5 miles of I-15 from the Jefferson County line north to the Lincoln Road interchange.

According to the MDT news release sent out Wednesday, I-15 northbound and southbound lanes will receive new surfacing, as well as the interchanges of South Helena, all ramps, Capitol, all ramps, Cedar Street, all ramps, Custer Avenue, all ramps, and Lincoln Road, southbound off-ramp only.

Proposed work includes a new seal and cover, updated pavement markings and bridge deck repair.

"The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the existing roadway," the news release states.

Construction is tentatively planned for late summer of 2024 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

"An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community," the news release states. "The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project."

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10238000.

The public should contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer R.J. Snyder at 406-459-5294 with questions or comments.