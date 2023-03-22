The Montana Department of Transportation has announced two Helena-area road projects and is encouraging the public to comment on them.

One proposal is to improve Secondary Highway 279 (S 279), commonly known as Flesher Pass. The project begins immediately north of the intersection with Stemple Pass Road, and extends northeast for about 17 miles, ending at the intersection with MT Highway 200.

Proposed work includes a two-phase project that will scrub seal the roadway from the Stemple Pass Road intersection to the top of the Continental Divide, and then remove and replace the top layer of asphalt from the Continental Divide to the intersection with MT 200. The new asphalt will be chip sealed, and pavement markings and signage will be upgraded throughout the project area. The project's goal is to extend the service life of the roadway.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in late summer of 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

The other proposal is to improve Secondary Highway 284, commonly known as Spokane Creek Road, east of Helena. The project begins near the intersection with US Highway 12 and extends eastward, ending about half a mile from the Yacht Basin Marina.

Proposed work includes a scrub seal, bridge deck repair and new signage and pavement markings. The goal is to extend the life of the roadway.

Work is tentatively scheduled for construction in summer of 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

The public may submit comments online at MDT's website.

Note that comments are for project UPN 10286000(Spokane Creek) and UPN 10283000(Flesher Pass).

The public may contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at 406-459-5294 with questions or comments.