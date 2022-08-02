MDT opens Lincoln Road roundabout

A nearly completed roundabout at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue will open to motorists this week, Montana Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

"Although the roundabout is not fully completed, progress has reached a point where motorists can use a majority of the roundabout," the MDT news release states.

Montana Avenue traffic approaching from the south will still partially use the detour route as work continues in the area.

"This roundabout is a new permanent fixture of this intersection and will ultimately be safer than the four-way stop that was there previously," Camaree Uljua, MDT engineering project manager, said. "There is still some work to be done on the roundabout. So please use caution when traveling on the roundabout and throughout the project area."

While construction continues on the $9.6 million project, flaggers will be on-site directing motorists through the work zone, which stretches from the intersection through the Interstate 15 interchange to the east, and the flow of traffic will be controlled via "traffic sensing smart signals," according to the release.

Width restrictions will also be in place, and motorists should expect reduced speed limits and up to 15-minute delays.

The latest project information can be found by visiting https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

Construction is expected to be "substantially completed this fall," the release states.