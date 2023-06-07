The Montana Department of Transportation extended the intermittent closure period on Interstate 15 due to the high number of wide loads traveling through the Wolf Creek project area each day.

According to an MDT news release sent Wednesday, motorists can now expect intermittent closures on I-15 between 3-6 a.m. Monday through Friday. During this time frame, staged wide loads will be escorted through the project area.

The project, nearly $40 million in rehabilitation work, begins about 5 miles south of Wolf Creek and extends north to the Augusta Interchange at Exit 228.

Though there is no designated detour as part of this project, MDT recommends seeking an alternative route if you need to travel through Wolf Creek during this time.

Construction to rehabilitate about 7 miles of I-15 through Wolf Creek began earlier this spring. Traffic will remain in its current configuration with both north- and southbound traffic traveling in the northbound I-15 lanes until this fall.

Work on this section of I-15 is anticipated to take three construction seasons to complete.

The purpose of the project is to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety. The extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the roadway material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical.

More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i15wolfcreek/.

For current traffic conditions and up-to-date restrictions visit 511mt.net.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

Questions and comments can be directed to Tyler Manning at Tyler@rbci.net or by phone at 406-465-3350.