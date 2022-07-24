McKinley Winkle, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce

A smile spreads across McKinley Winkle’s face as she turns to look out the window behind her. Just outside her office at the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce tower the red brick buildings comprising downtown Helena — the very heart of the community she loves best.

A Helena native, Winkle graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with a degree in business marketing. Wanting to stay within the community that raised her, she returned to Helena after graduation.

At the suggestion of a family friend, Winkle inquired with the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce about possible job openings. She ended up landing the position of director of Helena WINS (Workforce Innovation Networks) in August of 2020. The goal of Helena WINS is to help area employers attract, develop and retain workforce talent.

Having started her work at the Chamber during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winkle faced a unique set of circumstances.

“I didn’t know anything different, so it was both an advantage and a disadvantage,” said Winkle of coming to work for the Chamber in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, she rose to the occasion.

“Her focus on building relationships, accessing assistance to businesses and organizations, and insightful and strategic solutions made her an incredible asset to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce and the Helena community without delay,” said Wes Feist, who works with Winkle through his role with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Admittedly a people person, Winkle enjoys meeting and learning from other young professionals like herself. In addition to her work with WINS, she is also part of the executive committee for the Helena Leaders Network (HLN).

“I want to foster and encourage homegrown talent,” said Winkle. “There are really awesome and talented people in this community.”

Shortly after being nominated for 20 Under 40, Winkle received word that she was being promoted to the position of vice president of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. The fact that Winkle is only 23 years old makes this appointment even more impressive.

“It’s definitely an honor,” said Winkle of her recent promotion.

Within her new role, she will continue heading WINS and working with HLN but will be able to play an even bigger part in shaping the Helena community.

“Helena has so much potential,” said Winkle. “I want to continue bringing people to the table to help grow Helena in a good way. I want to keep Helena, Helena but still see it growing and thriving.”