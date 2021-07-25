McKenzie Homan, Sky-Hi Kennels Daycare and Training

When McKenzie Homan was a student at Helena High School, she said she used to park her car near Smitham Brothers Automotive on Boulder Avenue.
She recalled that never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d ever have a business in that very location.
Not only is it a business, it’s a dog-gone good business.
The 34-year-old Homan is the owner of Sky-Hi Kennels Daycare and Training, and is one of those being honored with the 20 Under 40 award.
She was nominated by her mother, Robin.
“McKenzie saw a need in Helena’s community for her model of canine business and paired it with her dream of working with dogs,” she wrote. “The result of her endeavors is that SkyHi has become a valued and well-respected small business…”
Homan went through the anthrozoology program at Carroll College and said the canine classes were her favorite. She had studied to be an equine professional, because she grew up with horses.
But she really enjoyed her time with dogs.
Homan wanted a career in which she could stay in Helena, but said there was not a lot of job opportunity in her field. She had traveled the world and had been in Africa several times. But home was where she wanted to be and realized Helena did not have a lot of social canine care centers.
And so she decided to start her own business.
She said she was surprised how much she likes operating a facility.
She said having a staff is new to her.
“I wasn’t much of a leader growing up,” she said, adding management does not allow her to spend as much time with dogs as she used to.
She now has 15 people on her crew and says their biggest service is daycare Monday through Friday and each day has a different activity. They also provide training and grooming.
Her reaction to the 20 Under 40 Award?
“I was pretty surprised and a little embarrassed,” she said, adding she is not used to being the center of attention. But she notes she worked hard the past five years growing Ski-Hi.
Homan said the business had a rough year last year, with the coronavirus pandemic keeping people home.
“This year is busier than we can handle most days,” she said.
She said she has employed a lot of Carroll students on a part-time basis who are now in the same canine program she was in.
Homan said she is feeling pretty good about her business and credits husband Kyle Perkins for all his help in remodeling the building.
“My husband helped me build the business,” she said. “We started from a kennel facility we built from the ground up. We did all of it, dug every fence post. I would have not been able to do this without his help."
In terms of her future, she talks about continuing to focus on high-quality services. And she would like to operate a separate facility just for “littles only” day care.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
