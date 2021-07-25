McKenzie Homan, Sky-Hi Kennels Daycare and Training

When McKenzie Homan was a student at Helena High School, she said she used to park her car near Smitham Brothers Automotive on Boulder Avenue.

She recalled that never in her wildest dreams did she think she’d ever have a business in that very location.

Not only is it a business, it’s a dog-gone good business.

The 34-year-old Homan is the owner of Sky-Hi Kennels Daycare and Training, and is one of those being honored with the 20 Under 40 award.

She was nominated by her mother, Robin.

“McKenzie saw a need in Helena’s community for her model of canine business and paired it with her dream of working with dogs,” she wrote. “The result of her endeavors is that SkyHi has become a valued and well-respected small business…”

Homan went through the anthrozoology program at Carroll College and said the canine classes were her favorite. She had studied to be an equine professional, because she grew up with horses.

But she really enjoyed her time with dogs.