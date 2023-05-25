Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Maverik Inc. has been issued a permit to build a $4.9 million convenience store and gasoline station in south Helena, according to city records.

According to the company's website it appears Helena would be Maverik’s first Montana store.

The Maverik Convenience Store and Gas Station is proposed for 4.6 acres at 3196 Colonial Drive, near the roundabout at Colonial and Saddle drives and by the South Helena interchange at Interstate 15.

Plans filed with the city of Helena call for a building area of 5,951 square feet and 15 gasoline pumps.

Maverik officials did not returned queries seeking comment.

The permit was issued April 21, according to the city of Helena’s website. The job value was listed as $4,948,975. Elizabeth Sorenson, permitting project manager at Maverik Inc., was the applicant. Crew General Contractors was listed as the builder.

It was not immediately known if or when construction would start.

“They are ready to go as far as we are concerned,” Kimberley Mack, chief building official in the city of Helena’s Community Development Department’s building division.

“They have been through all of its reviews so when they start is kind of up to them,” she said.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik has more than 400 locations across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West, the company says on its website.

Those states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The company started in 1928, when 20-year-old Reuel Call opened a two-pump gas station in Afton, Wyoming, with money he earned from renting roller skates. Chuck Maggelet is listed on the website as president and "Chief Adventure Guide." The website states the company is "family-owned, financed, and operated (no franchising)" and "is a generous community partner proud to give back, currently focused on impacting local huger, education, and outdoor enrichment."

Maverik stores closest to Helena are Cody, Sheridan and Gillette, Wyoming and Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, according to the company website.

The building permit issued to Maverik comes in the wake of reports of Butte-based Town Pump expanding it presence with its gasoline stations, convenience stores and casinos in Helena and East Helena.