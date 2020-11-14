Matthew Brower column: Weathering the storm

Though politics can seem like a stomach-churning exercise in futility, it is a noble endeavor and not one to be left only to those who walk the halls of capitol buildings. Being faithful citizens doesn’t end with the return of one’s ballot. Standing with those on the margins of society, defending human dignity and promoting conditions that allow all people to thrive—therein lies our mission. With the next legislative session just around the corner, it is essential that people of faith bring their voices into that process.

Given the pandemic, the months ahead will present serious challenges for many in our midst. Some are poor, some are rich. Some we know, others are strangers. But, one thing we all have in common is our deep need to be loved and connected with others.

When things in our world seem overwhelming, frightening and beyond our control, it is essential we return to what we know at our deepest core. As Christians, what we know is that we are made in the image of a God who loves us—one of total life-giving love—a love that compels us to step outside of ourselves.