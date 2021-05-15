Matthew Brower column: Our 'come to Jesus' moment

The Catholic church is the largest non-governmental provider of social services in the country. Consider the students educated in our schools, the patients treated in our hospitals, the hungry and homeless fed and sheltered in our facilities. Then add to it countless similar ministries offered by other religious communities -- Lutherans, Methodists, Evangelicals, Jews, Muslims and so many others. We will all feel the impact if faith communities are less able to meet the needs of those on the margins of society and it is the vulnerable who will pay the greatest price.

But beyond impacts to social services, there is something more culturally fundamental at stake.

Religious principles and values have become imbedded into our social structures reflecting themselves in our relationships and the way in which we govern ourselves. Beware the social transformation that awaits when our anthropology no longer bears the marks of a healthy understanding of the human person; when that which constitutes “human dignity” is defined solely by what those in power think it ought to mean and require; when autonomy and economic efficiency become the greatest “goods” and there is no one left to remind us of what is just and natural to all persons.