Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In the jungles of Irian Jaya, the Sawi people warred with their enemies.

The Sawi honored treachery, duplicity and betrayal. Their greatest success? “Befriending” a person and then, when he trusted them, cannibalizing him.

In 1962, Don Richardson and his wife Carol became novice missionaries among the headhunting Sawi, taking their 7-month-old baby with them and adding three more children over the next 15 years.

Don, devoted 8-10 hours each day to learning their language. He reproduced the New Testament in Sawi, teaching the people to read in their native tongue. Carol, a nurse, labored faithfully as “the woman who keeps all the people well.”

However, the Sawi constantly made war with nearby tribes. Finally, for safety, the Richardsons considered moving.

Missionary historian Ruth A. Tucker writes: “As (Don) learned the language and lived with the people, he became more aware of the gulf that separated his Christian worldview from the worldview of the Sawi: ‘In their eyes, Judas, not Jesus, was the hero of the Gospels, Jesus was just the dupe to be laughed at.’"

Friend, is it shocking for you to discover Judas hailed as the hero?

Multifaceted betrayal shone like a gem for the Sawi. And for how many others does it subliminally/subconsciously shine? Friend, what if our valuing truth, faithfulness, and relationships is due to the pervasive influence of Christ we have grown to expect? Otherwise, what if “Et tu, Brute” defines reality? Stabbed 60 times, Caesar’s betrayal was a Roman norm. Consider treachery and the history of any nation, say from Vanuatu to Venezuela.

Note, even for us “betrayal” is multifaceted. We define it as: "unintentionally to show one’s true character” — "to indicate what is not obvious" — "to reveal or disclose in violation of confidence" — “to prove false or violate by unfaithfulness” — “to mislead, delude, or deceive in order to deliver or expose someone to an enemy’s power.”

In “betrayal,” “be” intensifies “tray.” “Tray” is like “trans” — “on the other side of,” “to go across, over, beyond." “Betrayal” proves a “dear” (“be”) friend to be “very distant” (“trans/tray”) — an “enemy.” The distance of an “enemy” is unveiled by the origin of our word “enemy,” “the opposite of one who loves.” Ruthless!

Now, consider a Greek New Testament word, “paradidómi.” Among its many meanings, most sinister is: “to deliver up treacherously by betrayal, to cause one to be taken.” It comes from “pará,” "close-beside" + “dídōmi,” "to give." But here “give” is “to turn over/hand over/deliver despite close relationship.”

Consider the pain that “para” brings to “betrayal.” Normally, “para” is intimate: a “confidante,” a “mentor.” Jesus’ favorite name for the “Holy Spirit” is “Paraclete” — “Comforter,” “Intercessor,” “Advocate.” What a titanic shift when one who is close, a “paraclete,” becomes one who betrays, “paradidomi.” What intense heartache!

Often, the impact of “betrayal” is heightened by surprise. Not so with Jesus; he knew his betrayal loomed. First he speaks generally about being betrayed into the hands of “anthrópos” — “mankind”: men, women, children. (Matthew 17:22) Later, he specifically declares the “chief priests and scribes” will betray him to the “Gentiles to be mocked and flogged and crucified.” (Matthew 20:18)

Still, Judas heartbreakingly fulfills the “personal,” “para,” of “paradidomi.” Notably/intimately, Judas is referred to as “one of the Twelve.” (Matthew 10:4; 26:14) Still eleven noteworthy times in Matthew alone, he is chillingly named “the one who betrayed Jesus.” Jesus warned: “The Son of Man goes as it is written of him, but woe to that man by whom the Son of Man is ‘betrayed’! It would have been better for that man if he had not been born.” (Matthew 26:24) And more, Judas betrays Jesus with a “kiss.” Conspicuously “kiss” (phileó) is intensified by “kata.” Judas betrayed Jesus with a "passionate/fervent kiss." (Matthew 26:49) What profound betrayal!

Peter tells us a still deeper mystery: “This Jesus, ‘delivered up’ according to the definite plan and foreknowledge of God, you crucified and killed by the hands of lawless men.” (Acts 2:23) Astonishingly, “delivered up” comes from a word closely related to “paradidomi!” What?! God?

And more explicitly from Father God: “He who did not spare his own Son but ‘gave him up’ (‘paradidómi’) for us all, how will he not also with him graciously give us all things?” (Romans 8:32)

Furthermore, again and again from God the Son himself: “The Son of God, loved me and ‘gave’ (‘paradidómi’) himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20) “The Son of God loved me and ‘gave himself up’ (‘paradidómi’) for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God ... Christ loved the ‘church’ (‘ekklésia,’ those ‘called out’ from the world to God into His eternal kingdom) and ‘gave himself up’ (‘paradidómi’) for her.” (Ephesians 5:2,25)

Absolutely astonishing! What shall we, soaked in sin, say to such blood-stained passionate pursuit? If God is for us, who can be against us? Christian and those who will yet trust him, Father God would give up his only Son before he’d give up on you! And, Jesus would betray himself before he would betray you! Christian, as betrayed Jesus’ hands opened for the nails, heaven opened for you.

Come back to the Sawi people. To keep the Richardsons from leaving, the Sawi made a unique peace. Warriors gave their young children to detested enemies from opposing villages. One ran toward his enemy's camp, giving his son to his hated foe. Extraordinary!

Witnessing this, Richardson wrote: "If a man actually gave his own son to his enemies, that man could be trusted!" Here, embedded Sawi culture embodied the Gospel. They found Jesus had a stronger craving for their peace than they had for war.

Many Sawi, understanding God’s love, trusted Christ. In 1972, a multitude of Sawi began worshipping the Lord Jesus in a massive sanctuary they built from un-milled poles.

Friend, likely betrayed yourself, where will you worship today?