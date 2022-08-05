Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake

A wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of 10 a.m. Friday.

John Huston, program manager of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Forestry Division, said in a phone interview Friday morning that earlier in the day, the fire was mapped and the new acreage is "fairly accurate." At one time the fire had been estimated at 1,900 acres.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Matt Staff Road fire originally burned grassland, then crested the ridge between East Helena and Canyon Ferry Lake and began to burn brush, Huston said. He said a U.S. Forest Service Type III fire team of about 40 would be taking command of the fire by Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning on land under the protection of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service and Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties had a coordinated effort to fight the fire until then.

The fire was burning to the north east, but once it crossed the ridge it moved a little to the south, Huston said. The team is expecting northerly winds to persist throughout the afternoon, driving the fire further south.

"We're trying to do every thing we can to protect private land and property, but today could get rough," Huston said. "We're asking for the community's continued patience."

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Wednesday that the forest was now in very high fire danger status due to ongoing hot and dry conditions.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton said the evacuation order for West Shore Drive and adjacent roads remains in effect and law enforcement has blocked the area off to civilian travel.

Matt Staff Road has been reopened to residents.

Broadwater County Undersheriff Brandon Harris said evacuation orders across the county line for Jimmy Green and Tremper roads remain in effect, and that the Lazy H M Road area is on pre-evacuation notice.

Both Dutton and Harris said a meeting with the team late Friday morning will give them a better idea whether or not further evacuations are needed.

Harris said he does not anticipate needing to issue further evacuation notices.

"Of course, things can change in an instant," Harris said. "We're asking the public to continue to stay out of the area and let the crews do their work."

Montana Red Cross opened an evacuation center Thursday evening for those displaced by the fire, but that by 10 p.m., no one used the service.

"We have volunteers on the ground ready to open the center up again if needed," said American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Matt Ochsner.

Those in need of Red Cross assistance can also call (800) 272-6668.