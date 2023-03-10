Spoken from a church pulpit, it is an ethical warning: “We must be careful not to become Pharisees!” Typed into a religious Facebook forum, it is the ultimate put-down: “That’s pharisaical!” The adjective “pharisaical” means “marked by hypocritical censorious self-righteousness.” It describes the “holier-than-thou” attitude of people who do not practice what they preach.

We derive this word from the Bible’s accounts of Jesus’s conflict with Jewish religious leaders—including a group called the Pharisees. The most famous (or infamous) of his criticisms appears in Matthew 23, where he scolds these teachers for their disingenuous neglect of the “weightier matters” of the Torah: “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!” The apparent connection Jesus draws between “Pharisee” and “hypocrite” has shaped Christian idiom, to the extent that these two terms are now practically synonymous.

However, modern-day Christians should avoid this pejorative ethical use of “Pharisee” and “pharisaical,” on both historical and ecumenical grounds. For one thing, Jesus’s rebuke of the “scribes and Pharisees” had a limited target but an expansive application. Christian readers often get this backwards: we expand the original target of Jesus’s anger to include an entire religious or ethnic group (all Pharisees or all Jews), but we conveniently limit how relevant his rebuke is to our own hypocrisies. For another thing, “winners write the history books.” The Pharisees eventually disappeared, and most Christians’ knowledge of them derives from a handful of Christian scriptures that tend to present Pharisees in a negative light. A few New Testament passages, we should note, do appear to commend the Pharisees’ belief in resurrection (Acts 23:6-9) and their peerless Torah scholarship (Philippians 3:5).

The New Testament is a crucial historical source, but it does not provide a complete picture of the origins, beliefs, and impact of the Pharisees. “Pharisee” probably meant “separatist” or “distinction-maker,” in reference to the group’s rigorous and radical mode of legal interpretation. (Ironically, the title may have originally been a slur coined by rival sects!) We still know relatively little about these “separatist” rabbis, but what we do know from other Jewish sources highlights their enduring importance. When the Romans’ destruction of the Jerusalem temple in 70 C.E. forced the Jews to abandon most of their priestly sacrificial rituals, Jewish piety became increasingly rabbinic, that is, focused on communal Torah study and prayer in synagogues. Significantly, this “new” form of Judaism drew much of its inspiration from the distinctive teachings and practices of the Pharisees.

Here is the point: the first-century Pharisees—the Jewish sect we think we know from the New Testament—effectively became “mainstream” Judaism after the time of Jesus. So, the problem with using “Pharisee” or “pharisaical” as an ethical jab is that it transmogrifies Jesus’s critique of a small group of first-century Judean rabbis into a stereotype of all Jews in every time and place. Telling someone to “Stop being such a Pharisee!” is tantamount to saying, intentionally or not, “Stop being such a Jew!” To Christians’ shame, the word “pharisaical” is often wielded in this way, implying that all Jews were and are hypocritical or legalistic. The term’s ethical denotation morphs too easily into its ethnic connotation.

Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians alike must continue to reckon with the real-world consequences of anti-Jewish theological rhetoric. We are less than eight decades removed from the horrors of the Shoah (the Jewish Hebrew term for the Holocaust), yet antisemitic sentiment is again on the rise in the United States, and its dog-whistle catchwords (“globalist,” “Soros,” etc.) blight our political discourse and fuel our worst scapegoating impulses. Celebrities with large followings—athletes, musicians, YouTubers—perpetuate ignorant and harmful tropes about Jews. Christians have been a big part of this problem, and we need to be part of its solution. Reconsidering our use of stereotypical terms such as “pharisaical” is the very least we can do.

In 2019, the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome hosted a scholarly conference entitled “Jesus and the Pharisees,” to which Pope Francis delivered an address. Participants included Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, and religiously unaffiliated scholars. In his remarks (available on the Vatican’s website), His Holiness emphasized that both Christians and Jews uphold love of neighbor as a central doctrine (Leviticus 19:18), and that the use of religious stereotypes falls short of that neighborly ideal. “One of the most ancient and most damaging stereotypes is that of a ‘Pharisee,’” Francis said, “especially when used to cast Jews in a negative light.” In closing, His Holiness offered this admonition: “To love our neighbors better, we need to know them, and in order to know who they are we often have to find ways to overcome ancient prejudices.”

We must know our neighbors in order to love them, Pope Francis says. If we Christians in Helena are tempted to ask, “And who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10:29), then the recent transfer of the historic Temple Emanu-El synagogue from the Diocese of Helena back to the local Jewish community provides us one obvious answer to that timeless question. Whether many or few, whether visible or mostly unseen to us, Montana’s Jewish community are our neighbors. How we think and speak about them matters. In our religiously and ideologically polarized culture, we should be motivated to learn from one another, to pray for one another, and to care for our neighbors near and far. Any less of a commitment on our part would be, well, hypocritical.

For further reading: Shaye Cohen’s From the Maccabees to the Mishnah is a helpful, popular-level introduction to early Judaism and the Pharisees. The research and recommendations of the 2019 PBI conference are available in Joseph Sievers and Amy-Jill Levine’s volume The Pharisees. The Montana Jewish Project website provides an excellent introduction to Temple Emanu-El and Jewish history in Helena.