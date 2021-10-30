Masters of Soul comes to Helena Civic Center on Wednesday

The Masters of Soul will perform 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Presented by Starz on Stage, single or series tickets are available by contacting: 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967, joyofmusic66@q.com or purchase on line – www.starzonstage.net.

Masters of Soul is a celebration of legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. A stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performance of male and female groups – backed by a live band – is described as a stroll down Motown Memory Lane.

The performers bring the music of The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Gladys Knight and the Pips … and many more.

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 10-person cast features three male vocalists and three female vocalists, backed by a four-piece band. Masters of Soul has performed to sold-out audiences while garnering rave reviews, Starz on Stage officials said.

