Mask mandate remains at Helena airport until TSA lifts order

The mask mandate remains in effect at the Helena Regional Airport until the Transportation Security Administration says otherwise, its airport director said Monday.

And he expects there will be some confusion among travelers

“We are waiting in a holding pattern,” Jeff Wadekamper said.

Earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle vacated the mask requirement nationwide and directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse the policy put in place in February 2021, for airplanes, trains and other public transportation. The ruling from the Florida-based judge was handed down in a lawsuit filed last year by the Health Freedom Defense Fund, a nonprofit group that says it focuses on “bodily autonomy” as a human right.

The CDC said last week that it would extend the mask mandate by two weeks, to May 3, as it reviews data on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the BA.2 subvariant.

Wadekamper said late Monday afternoon the judge’s decision has to go through federal channels before changes are made. He said it will go to the CDC and then to the TSA, who will give the airport the official word.

He said he knows that will cause some confusion and there have been discussions with the airport among the airlines, TSA and staff.

Wadekamper said masks are available in the terminal for travelers and a reminder of the rule plays on an audio loop. There are five flights daily at Helena Regional Airport. He believes mask mandates have been enforced at the airport for nearly two years.

“We don’t make the rules; we just have to enforce them,” he said. “Whether we agree or not, when the rules are pushed down to us we have to comply with them.”

CEOs from the largest U.S. airlines said in a letter to President Joe Biden last month that it was “past time” to lift the mandate, the Associated Press reported

This story contains information from the Associated Press.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.