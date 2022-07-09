Mark Wilson column: Would a contemporary Jesus be popular?

Ancient Jesus seems popular today. There are thousands of books written about him and offered for sale in America’s numerous religious book stores.

There are movies about Jesus’ life (e.g., “The Passion of Christ”), people wear loads of religious bling in tribute to him, a new crowd-pleasing TV series (“The Chosen”) chronicles his life and millions of Christians attend churches claiming to be his followers.

But what if a living Jesus walked among us today as he did 2000 years ago?

Surprisingly, many prominent Christians might be among those least happy to be reassociated with Christ. Jesus essentially tells us this in Matt. 7:22-23: “On that day (at his return) many will say to me, 'Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many deeds of power in your name?' Then I will declare to them, 'I never knew you; depart from me, you evildoers.'” Jesus was a frequent critic of religious hypocrites in his day saying such people honored God with their lips while their hearts were far from him (Matt. 15:8).

The internet contains loads of articles analyzing who is leaving the Christian faith and the reasons given by those rejecting Christianity. Religious hypocrisy is among the standout reasons. No matter what form it takes, religious hypocrisy is offensive to God and to many people.

Brennan Manning (author of the “Ragamuffin Gospel”) said “The greatest single cause of atheism in the world today is Christians who acknowledge Jesus with their lips, walk out the door, and deny Him by their lifestyle. That is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable.”

Jesus leveled his harshest condemnations at religious hypocrites, often at those in high positions. However, religious hypocrisy is among the worst of reasons to reject Christianity, since Jesus himself decried it! If you reject Christianity because of religious hypocrisy, ironically you are actually concurring with Jesus on the deepest level.

It was Jesus’ sharp criticism of the powerful, hypocritical religious leaders of his day that ultimately led to his demise. He said the scribes and Pharisees were snakes who wouldn’t escape being sentenced to hell (Matt. 23:33).

With that in mind, remember that the governing authorities of ancient Palestine executed Jesus at the demand of Jewish faith leaders so desperate to be rid of him that they called perjurious witnesses to falsely accuse Jesus in front of a veritable lynch mob. Jesus’ severe condemnations of ancient Israel’s religious leaders (see Matt. Chapter 23), especially for their hypocrisy, figured prominently in that outcome.

But if Jesus lived today and vigorously condemned Catholic and Southern Baptist church officials for years of hypocritically concealing the sexually abusive behavior of church leaders, would that make him popular? How about if he were to call out the immorality of prominent “Christian” televangelists who live opulent lifestyles and fly around in their private jets paid for by contributions from TV audiences often consisting of poor people?

Would people today appreciate Jesus for denouncing the aberrant “prosperity gospel” commonly preached in today’s mega churches, or for lambasting the bizarre, scriptural contortions of premillennial dispensationalism (i.e., the rapture theology peddled especially on “Christian Radio”) which makes a perpetual guessing game of which signs point to end of the world? Pointing out the immorality, twisted theology and even the criminality of religiously powerful people obviously didn’t go over well for Jesus in his day, nor would it likely go unchecked today.

Additionally, his associations would probably make a modern Jesus as unpopular today as he was in his time. Jesus felt compassion for, and extended healing and grace to the poor, lepers, prostitutes, tax collectors for the hated Roman Empire and to outsiders politically ostracized from Jewish society (e.g., the Samaritans). In one instance, he said that the faith of a Roman soldier was greater than anything he had found in Israel (Luke 7:9). How would today’s Christians react if even the son of God stated that the faith of a non-Christian foreigner was superior to anything observable in America’s churches?

Would Christians today praise a contemporary Jesus if he primarily mingled with prostitutes, drug addicts, the homeless, unwed mothers, foreigners (including illegal aliens), environmentalists, court appointed public defenders for the indigent, those promoting Habitat for Humanity and inexpensive public transit, food stamp providers, Doctors without borders, restaurant waiters, assisted living and mental healthcare workers, nurses, teachers, postal workers, and other similar types of folks?

Mahatma Gandhi famously stated: “I like your Christ; I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.” Christians find it challenging to emulate Jesus, because his teachings and lifestyle were not only difficult and divisive in his day, but now too. Godly righteousness contradicts pride and evil, and this world’s evil, prideful cultures can’t abide it.

Jesus prophetically diagnoses this in John, chapter 3. There he says that God sent “the light” into the world, but people loved darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil. In Jesus’ day, hypocritical religious leaders felt they had to destroy the light to prevent further embarrassment and shame from having their evil deeds exposed. Would it be any different today?