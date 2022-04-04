Mark Wahlberg visits Helena for screening of 'Father Stu'

Before a private screening of his new movie “Father Stu” Monday in Helena, actor Mark Wahlberg said he hopes the community will enjoy the film as much as he does.

“I know that I love Stu as much as they did. I want to honor him and honor that," Wahlberg told the Independent Record. "This is my love letter to Stu and to the good Lord.”

The Sony Pictures film “Father Stu” recounts the true story of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who attended Central Elementary School, Capital High School and Carroll College while growing up in Helena. He won the 1985 Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing title for Montana and was runner-up in 1986, the same year he graduated from Carroll.

He later moved to California intent on breaking into the movie industry. Following a brush with the law and a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life, he felt a call to priesthood and was ordained on Dec. 14, 2007, at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Stuart Long suffered from inclusion body myositis, a rare autoimmune disease that mimics the symptoms of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease.

He served as a priest in Browning and Anaconda before taking up a new ministry at Big Sky Care Center in Helena in 2010, and he died there at age 50 in 2014.

The general release date for the film is April 15.

Before Monday's screening and red carpet event at the Cinemark theater in Helena, Wahlberg gave media interviews at All Saints Chapel and schmoozed with the Carroll College students gathered outside.

He and the film’s director Rosalind Ross also visited Stuart Long’s final resting place during their time in Helena.

“We visited Stu’s grave, and I was really overcome with emotion because it meant a lot to me,” Ross said. “I’ve felt him throughout the process numerous times, but it’s never been stronger than it was standing there.”

Wahlberg said he got the idea for the movie from the pastor of his children’s school. He said the pastor knew Stuart Long and pitched the idea while they were having dinner together in Hollywood.

“I prayed about it for quite some time, and every time I did it just kind of reaffirmed my initial instinct that this kind of project has chosen me,” Wahlberg said. “It’s up to me to bring it to the big screen and bring Stu’s story and his message to the masses.”

Wahlberg said he has been a man of faith for "quite some time," and he hopes Stuart Long's story will inspire others to "do a little more and do a little better."

"I've been constantly trying to grow and be a better person, a better father, husband, servant to God, friend, neighbor, all those things," he said. "And with my career and all the films that I've made, if I'm in a position to tell a story that I feel is really important and can help a lot of people, that's why I wanted to make the movie."

Although she was not raised Catholic, Ross said she has always had faith and still attends church. She said she has learned a lot about Catholicism and Christianity through her significant other, Mel Gibson, who portrays Stuart Long's father Bill Long in the film.

"I have a great appreciation for the faith and a desire to understand it better, and this film was a great opportunity to begin doing that," she said.

Wahlberg said he made every effort to accurately portray Stuart Long's colorful and inspiring life within the two-hour movie, which was filmed in Los Angeles in only 30 days.

“Did we have to take certain liberties? Of course,” he said. But he added that “my intentions were the most pure,” and he was committed to trying to get the story right.

Bill Long, a Helena native, said he was very happy with the way the movie turned out. While he described the film’s portrayal of his son as “different,” he noted that “I think they got the point across and ended up in the same place.”

As for the way he was portrayed by Gibson, Bill Long said, “I don’t think it matters.”

“The film’s about Father Stu,” he said, adding that he and Gibson spoke on the phone a few times as the actor prepared for the role.

Father Bart Tolleson, who was one of Stuart Long's classmates, said the film did a pretty good job of capturing the personality of his longtime friend.

“The thing I like about it is Stu has a sense of humor in the film and there’s some great moments of laughter, which absolutely has to be there,” he said, adding that the movie portrays some very real moments of tenderness between Stuart Long and his father.

Tolleson also noted that the crass language used by Stuart Long’s character in the film is accurate, though he tried to clean up his vocabulary after he converted and became a priest.

“He wasn’t always a good example by his own admission, but he wanted to be,” Tolleson said.

Carroll College President John Cech said he wanted to thank Walberg and Sony for telling Stuart Long's story.

"Fr. Stuart Long’s life was an adventure," he said. "We are joyful that his time as a Carroll College student was impactful, even if it was challenging. His life may have been short, but his ability to overcome struggles of health to share his faith is truly inspirational.”

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

