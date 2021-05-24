Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson to star in film about Helena priest Stuart Long

Bartleson said it was his understanding that none of the filming would be in Montana.

Long attended Carroll College, a private Catholic university where he played football, but wasn’t Catholic at the time. In a 2010 interview with The Montana Catholic, he said he would often argue with the teachers, interrupt class and ask ignorant questions that didn’t relate to the content.

“His conversion is phenomenal, from being an agnostic troublemaker to having a mystical encounter with God,” Tolleson said. “Then, he decided to become a priest.”

Long later pursued boxing, winning the Montana Golden Gloves championship in 1985. Faced with reconstructive jaw surgery after a fight, he gave up boxing and moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Though he had some success with commercials and work as an extra in the movies, it was not the career he wanted.

He worked at a nightclub and then went to work for the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California, where he eventually became the manager for seven years. He rode a motorcycle to and from work.