Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson to star in film about Helena priest Stuart Long

Actor Mark Wahlberg will portray Diocese of Helena priest Stuart Long in a motion picture showing the life of a man who pursued careers in boxing, acting, teaching and museum management before joining the clergy, according to news reports.
Long had inclusion body myositis, a rare autoimmune disease that mimics the symptoms of ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease, and for which there is no cure. Long, 50, died in 2014 with his parents at his side.
Mel Gibson will play Long’s father, according to an article by Autumn Jones of the Catholic News Service in a May 12 story. The film is now in production, with the release date yet to be announced. The film, titled “Stu” in some reports and “Father Stu” in others, is being financed in part by Wahlberg.
“He was intense in his worldly life and he was intense in his priesthood,” Dan Bartleson, communication services director for the Diocese of Helena, said of Long, the man known as “Father Stu.”
Wahlberg first started working on the film in 2016. The movie was put on hold for a couple years until Wahlberg was able to secure Rosalind Ross as scriptwriter, the Catholic News Service reported.
The filmmakers assured the diocese and Bill Long, Stu’s father, that the film will “do honor” to his son.
“It certainly will take liberties with the story, but it will get interest in his life, and that alone is a good thing. It’s a great story,” said Father Bart Tolleson, a priest of the Diocese of Helena and a longtime friend of Long.
Bartleson said it was his understanding that none of the filming would be in Montana.
Long attended Carroll College, a private Catholic university where he played football, but wasn’t Catholic at the time. In a 2010 interview with The Montana Catholic, he said he would often argue with the teachers, interrupt class and ask ignorant questions that didn’t relate to the content.
“His conversion is phenomenal, from being an agnostic troublemaker to having a mystical encounter with God,” Tolleson said. “Then, he decided to become a priest.”
Long later pursued boxing, winning the Montana Golden Gloves championship in 1985. Faced with reconstructive jaw surgery after a fight, he gave up boxing and moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Though he had some success with commercials and work as an extra in the movies, it was not the career he wanted.
He worked at a nightclub and then went to work for the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California, where he eventually became the manager for seven years. He rode a motorcycle to and from work.
“One day, I was riding home after work, and I got hit by a car, and I smashed into a car in the next lane with my head,” Long shared in the 2010 interview. “The witnesses told the sheriffs and reporters that I was rolling down the road and another car ran over the top of me. And here I am.”
The accident led him to have what he called a “religious experience” while in the hospital. Upon returning home and discussing marriage with his then-girlfriend, he entered the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, a process for prospective converts. In 2003, he entered Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.
During seminary, Long had hip surgery wherein a fist-size tumor was discovered. He was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis. He was ordained to the priesthood in late 2007.
“That cross of his disease was the most powerful way to serve people,” Tolleson told Catholic News Service. “He was tireless in his service and the Lord gave him many beautiful gifts, of counsel, of providing the sacraments. He was fearless even though he was limited.”
