Mark Mitchell named Helena's Firefighter of the Year

Mark Mitchell has been named Helena's Firefighter of the Year.

A Helena native who has worked for the Helena Fire Department for four years, Mitchell was recognized by the Helena Exchange Club at the fire station on Neill Avenue Thursday.

Fire Chief Ken Wood said Mitchell is the kind of firefighter who goes above and beyond in all he does. During his time with the department, Mitchell has continued his fire education while helping his fellow firefighters continue to grow and be better, said Wood. He described Mitchell as someone who is always looking for extra duties and ways to help others.

"Mark grew up in Helena and has a great deal of care for those in Helena," Wood said.

Wood said Mitchell excels in all of his performance evaluations and even goes above and beyond on menial chores around the station.

Wood shared a brief story about the time he asked Mitchell and two others to clean up the HVAC unit. He said Mitchell went well beyond what was expected of him and even took the initiative to turn this chore into a training opportunity.

