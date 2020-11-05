Mark Mitchell named Helena's Firefighter of the Year

Mark Mitchell has been named Helena's Firefighter of the Year.
A Helena native who has worked for the Helena Fire Department for four years, Mitchell was recognized by the Helena Exchange Club at the fire station on Neill Avenue Thursday.
Fire Chief Ken Wood said Mitchell is the kind of firefighter who goes above and beyond in all he does. During his time with the department, Mitchell has continued his fire education while helping his fellow firefighters continue to grow and be better, said Wood. He described Mitchell as someone who is always looking for extra duties and ways to help others.
"Mark grew up in Helena and has a great deal of care for those in Helena," Wood said.
Wood said Mitchell excels in all of his performance evaluations and even goes above and beyond on menial chores around the station.
Wood shared a brief story about the time he asked Mitchell and two others to clean up the HVAC unit. He said Mitchell went well beyond what was expected of him and even took the initiative to turn this chore into a training opportunity.
Fire Lt. Neil Koehler said he heard a lot about Mitchell before ever actually working with him. Mitchell's father is also a firefighting veteran of the same department. Koehler said he was unsure of what to expect, but after being assigned to work with Mitchell's crew, he wound up having one of the best years in his 15 with the department.
"His commitment to the citizens," Koehler said. "It's unparalleled."
Mitchell is said to be the kind of person who always says hello when he is walking past the chief's or lieutenant's office. At first they wondered if it was because Mitchell was relatively new, but four years later he acts the same way.
"His attitude is elevated by the professionalism," Wood said. "Which speaks volumes of his character."
Mitchell said he is incredibly happy to get to raise his family in Helena. His wife, two children and parents were present at the luncheon.
"There is not another job I'd rather have anywhere," Mitchell said. "I thank you all for making the fire department what it is."
Mitchell said he felt honored to be considered the award. He said this is especially true because he knows just how many great people he works with every day.
