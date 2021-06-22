Marine family bikes through Helena on fundraiser trek down the Great Divide

Following the start of their trip on June 11 at the Roosville border crossing north of Whitefish, the couple arrived in Helena on June 20. Originally they had planned to only stay a single night, but damage to Dean's bike caused them to spend an extra night in town to get it fixed. They originally had no intention to spend more than a single night anywhere along the trail.

The two-month trip is expected to end sometime around Aug. 11 and will see the Zenonis through Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. The two have meticulously planned and prepared for their trip over the past six months.

Dean said he began talking with Lorri about the possibility of the trip back in November or December. The first of the two trail bikes they would ride was under the tree for Christmas, the second bike would come a few months later. They spent time down in Arizona training for the trip and getting riding time in on their new bikes.