March 16 update: Coronavirus cancellations and closures in the Helena area

The following Helena-area events have been canceled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
- The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Lunch with Local Government event that was scheduled for March 19. Existing reservations will be honored when the event is rescheduled.
- The Governor’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is canceling its in-person meeting scheduled for later this week in Choteau. The council’s tentative plan is now to conduct a video/phone conference meeting from 9-11 a.m., Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20. The meeting agenda is in the process of being updated. Public involvement opportunities will be available online at fwp.mt.gov/gbac.
- AARP Driver Safety Classes have been canceled until May 1.
- The Montana Book Company has canceled all events and book clubs through March.
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 214 has canceled the annual Merit Badge University event at Carroll College in March 20-21. About 500 Scouts and leaders across the state were set to attend.
- Beginning Monday, March 16, the Townsend Senior Center Dinner Club will be offering meals-on-wheels only for those who cannot cook for themselves. Please call 266-3995 before 10 a.m. to have meals delivered at your home. In addition, there will be no public activities in the building for at least the next two weeks.
- Helena Food Share has canceled all group events not associated with essential services. The East Helena and Lewis Street pantries will remain open. The food share reminds people that there is no income requirement to receive food for the pantries.
- Blackfoot River Brewing Co. has canceled all of its community Monday pint nights through the end of March.
- Helena's United Methodist Churches -- Covenant and St. Paul's -- have both canceled all in-person church services and gatherings through the end of March. Church services will be held online at hummchurch.org instead.
- The Great Northern Carousel is closed until further notice. The staff will be in contact with anyone who has booked a party in the near future to either reschedule those events or provide refunds.
- Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force have closed the Montana Wild exhibit and canceled all public programs at that location through March 27.
- Capital Transit is suspending all fixed-route services. Both the blue route (Glendale Street to Walmart) and the red route (Target to St. Peter's Health) are closed to the public until further notice.
- The Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer issued an order closing many businesses in Lewis and Clark County from 6 a.m. March 17 to 8 a.m. March 23. The order specifically applies to bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos, restaurants, fitness centers, athletic centers, gyms and workout studios. It exempts food establishments that provide drive-through, delivery or pick-up services. Sit-down dining is prohibited.
- The Independent Record office at 2222 Washington St. in Helena is temporarily closed to the public. Anyone who needs to speak with an IR employee is encouraged to do so by phone, or schedule an appointment if necessary.
- The Helena Symphony has canceled all of its rehearsals, performances and other events through April 15. The canceled events include Mendelssohn & Rossini on March 28 at the Helena Civic Center, Symphony Kids 4 on April 4 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and the Annual Youth Concert for fourth and fifth graders April 15 at the Helena Civic Center.
- The Helena Civic Center is closed until further notice. "The health of our citizens is our top priority," Kristi Ponozzo, Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director, said in an email. Those who previously scheduled events at the civic center will be allowed to reschedule or cancel without penalty, Ponozzo said.
- Lewis & Clark Library will close all of its branches beginning Tuesday, March 17. There is no need to return any library materials until May 1. The library staff can continue to be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- In-person classes at all public K-12 schools in Montana have been canceled until March 27.
- Carroll College will conduct all classes online from March 23-April 9 and resume in-person classes April 14, following students' return from Easter break.
- Grandstreet Theatre is rescheduling its fundraising gala from Saturday, March 21, to Saturday, May 23. The event is the launch party for the 45th season.
- The Lewis and Clark Humane Society announced it will postpone the annual Spay-ghetti fundraiser dinner until further notice. A Friday Facebook post said, "We believe it is the right decision to make for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and wonderful donors and attendees. We know that Spay-ghetti is a favorite event of our supporters and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are incredibly disappointed, but we know we are making the right call to ensure everyone's health and safety." If you purchased tickets, they will be transferred and honored at the rescheduled event. The date of that even has yet to be determined. If you’d like a refund, contact LCHS. For more information, visit lchsmontana.org or contact the shelter at 406-442-1660.
- The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for noon on March 14 was canceled, said Mike O’Connor, past national director of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Thomas Francis Meagher Division. The Hibernians also elected to canceled the annual ceremony on March 17 at the Capitol rotunda, he said.
- The Montana Department of Commerce announced that the March 14 Made in Montana trade show, which is traditionally open to the public and routinely attracts thousands of visitors, was closed to the public.
- The Montana Historical Society is temporarily canceling all public programs, and the Original Governor's Mansion in Helena is closed until further notice. While the museum itself is still open during its normal hours, outside groups that use MHS facilities are being asked to reschedule.
- Last Dance Gulch is "canceling all upcoming classes and events through April 2020."
