Marcel: a googly-eyed seashell far from the seashore

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Myrna Loy

(PG)

Grade: B+

Little people are always delighted to discover little heroes. And when they do, they grow wings and take flight.

Dr. Seuss assured us that a person’s a person, no matter how small.

I believed him and, in the dark of night, pre-school Brent set out to reach the top of his dresser.

I pulled out the drawers to form a stairwell to the top! Clever, I thought.

It only took one step to bring the dresser crashing down upon me.

Sleepy mom came running. She tolerated a lot.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a delightful children’s film about an inch-high seashell named Marcel, sporting one googly eye and two floppy pink shoes.

Marcel is exceedingly bright, and fills his time reaching for things beyond his grasp.

His successes are both clever and practical.

He sleeps between two slices of white bread

He exercises by running atop a vinyl record or skating on a dusty table

He shakes fruit from a tree by attaching string to a branch and letting a mixer do the shakin’

Marcel speaks in a squeaky voice, but is wise beyond his height.

"I like myself and have a lot of other good qualities as well."

Marcel seems almost too cheerful, but we soon learn he’s lost his family and parents. He lives with his grandmother whose memory appears to be fading.

Visibly slowing down, Grandma encourages Marcel to keep shaking fruit from trees, should she leave.

We now realize that Marcel’s optimism is covering deep sadness.

Marcel originated as a massive YouTube hit 10 years ago. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is an origin movie, structured as a “mockumentary.”

The film is part live/part stop action, with animated shells living secret lives amidst humans, not unlike mice hiding in homes.

The close-knit shell family is accidentally separated when the owners of their home get divorced.

Marcel and grandma are left behind, to fare for themselves in a home that becomes an Airbnb.

The story begins when a filmmaker, going through a divorce, rents the place and discovers Marcel. He decides to make a documentary about the extraordinary seashell.

The movie gets very surreal at this point, because the husband-wife creators of Marcel were going through a real-life divorce as they made this movie.

The husband played himself and his ex-partner voices Marcel.

Pretty, meta, yes? Art imitates life.

The tale ends up with Marcel being featured on “60 Minutes” with Lesley Stahl coming to interview the little shell. Stahl then sets out to find Marcel’s missing family as a “sequel.”

I loved Marcel and his grandma, but the plot seemed unnecessarily convoluted. EB White would have kept it simpler.

“We're born, we live a little while, we die,” said Charlotte, White’s lovable spider.

Still, “Marcel” is welcome family fare, of the air-conditioned type.