Many of Helena's small businesses are adapting to survive health crisis

The number of Montanans who have filed for unemployment benefits as of last week was nearly 3,000, up from less than 60 the previous week.

M'Liss Bordelon purchased Wildflower Boutique in November, fulfilling a longtime dream of hers. Now she is wondering how long the dream will last.

"This was supposed to be the beginning of the good months, and it's obviously completely dead," said Bordelon, who took a break from filling out a Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loan form to be interviewed for this story. "We're kind of all in a pickle here."

She said her lone employee is a retiree who voluntarily stepped away from the job, helping her cut back on overhead.

The SBA is offering loans with an interest rate of 3.75% to businesses and small agricultural cooperatives that were affected by the outbreak and do not have credit available elsewhere. But for some small businesses, additional debt, even at a low interest rate, can be more of a hindrance than a help.

Bordelon said it is a risk she is willing to take.