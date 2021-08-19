Mannix Park fire's size is decreased

The size of the Mannix Park fire 11 miles north of Garrison was downgraded Thursday from 50 to 32 acres, after more accurate mapping of its perimeter was completed, fire officials said.
The fire was detected about 3 p.m. Aug. 16, mostly on Bureau of Land Management property in Powell County.
Its cause is unknown and was listed as 0% contained.
Hand crews and heavy equipment were to work on the north flank of the fire on Thursday to improve containment lines. The fire is burning in heavy dead and down material and mixed conifer forests consisting of lodgepole pine, grand fir, subalpine fir and Douglas fir.
There are 38 firefighting personnel assigned to the fire with one bulldozer and six engines. Other priorities include protecting structures, private land and nearby communities. Firefighter access to the fire is difficult due to its remote location and lack of road access. The fire’s steep terrain and the presence of snags present a challenge to firefighting resources.
The fire received some rain Wednesday, which decreased fire activity and resulted in creeping and smoldering fire behavior. Cooler temperatures, higher relative humidity, and anticipated precipitation should continue to result in similar fire behavior over the next 24 hours.
The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend remained at 55,834 acres on Thursday and 49% containment.
The fire was started by lightning on July 10. There are 508 personnel on the blaze.
A hotshot crew continues direct attack by working south from the containment line along the North Fork of Elk Creek. They are constructing hand line, working around patches of snags with indirect line. On the east edge, crews continue to monitor, patrol and strengthen the containment edge, and work to contain the remaining piece of line near Big Birch Creek.
They are starting the process of “backhauling” – taking hoses and other equipment in to be cleaned and prepared for its next use. In the southeast part of the fire, near Windy Ridge, indirect and contingency line are complete.
A crew on Thursday was to bring in a feller-buncher to remove snags near the fire edge so firefighters can engage in direct attack.
Fire officials reporting rain hitting the area fires, with totals ranging from one-third to one inch.
The Balsinger fire remained at 8,614 acres Thursday, but its containment increased from 70% to 77%, officials said. The fire was sparked by lightning on July 9. There are 122 personnel on the blaze.
The fire is in the Little Belt Mountains, about five miles west of Neihart. Firefighters increased containment Wednesday on the south edge. Firefighters were also going to work on containing the northwest edge.
The Harris Mountain fire about 7 miles southeast of Cascade was listed at 31,603 acres and 74% contained Thursday. The fire was caused by lightning on July 23.
There will be a public meeting at 10 a.m. Friday at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., in Cascade. Representative from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Albuquerque Incident Management Team will be there to answer questions.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.