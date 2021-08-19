Mannix Park fire's size is decreased

The fire was started by lightning on July 10. There are 508 personnel on the blaze.

A hotshot crew continues direct attack by working south from the containment line along the North Fork of Elk Creek. They are constructing hand line, working around patches of snags with indirect line. On the east edge, crews continue to monitor, patrol and strengthen the containment edge, and work to contain the remaining piece of line near Big Birch Creek.

They are starting the process of “backhauling” – taking hoses and other equipment in to be cleaned and prepared for its next use. In the southeast part of the fire, near Windy Ridge, indirect and contingency line are complete.

A crew on Thursday was to bring in a feller-buncher to remove snags near the fire edge so firefighters can engage in direct attack.

Fire officials reporting rain hitting the area fires, with totals ranging from one-third to one inch.

The Balsinger fire remained at 8,614 acres Thursday, but its containment increased from 70% to 77%, officials said. The fire was sparked by lightning on July 9. There are 122 personnel on the blaze.