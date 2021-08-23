Mannix fire had minimal burning over weekend, officials say

Minimal fire activity over the weekend allowed for good progress by firefighters at the Mannix Park fire about 11 miles north of Garrison, fire officials said Monday.
The fire was estimated Monday afternoon at 35 acres with 60% containment. There are 56 personnel assigned with four engines.
The fire, which was caused by lightning, was detected about 3 p.m. Aug. 16. It is primarily on Bureau of Land Management property and under Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation fire protection. The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, using direct attack where safe, and using heavy equipment.
Hand crews will be working along the fire perimeter looking for new hot spots and work to extinguish and remove burning vegetation.
In terms of other Helena-area fires, firefighters patrolled and mopped up along containment lines Sunday at the Balsinger fire 5 miles west of Neihart, addressing any hot spots. The fire is now 77% contained and 8,584 acres. On Monday firefighters planned to add depth to the containment lines. There is very little heat and no fire growth in the north division.
The Woods Creek fire 16 miles northeast of Townsend is now at 55,882 acres and 54% contained.
There are 562 firefighters assigned to the blaze that lightning started July 10. Firefighters added containment Monday on the north edge of the fire.
A control line is in place, but some heat remains in the drainage near Big Birch Creek. Firefighters were to continue direct attack in the area Monday. On the southeast edge near Butte Creek, a hotshot crew continues to engage a small spot fire.
Crews are patrolling and mopping up along contingency lines and working to complete containment near Horse Creek. The terrain prevents firefighters from safely engaging in direct attack in these areas.
The Harris Mountain fire about 10 miles southeast of Cascade was at 31,603 acres and 74% contained as of Aug. 19. It was caused by lightning July 23.
Officials reported minimal fire behavior and said the fire was primarily smoldering.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.