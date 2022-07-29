Managing Director Kal Poole is leaving Grandstreet Theatre

Kal Poole is stepping down as managing director of Grandstreet Theatre, but he’s not ready to bow from the community theater stage entirely.

Poole recently announced he would be leaving Grandstreet, adding the organization will soon be announcing a search for a replacement.

“Nothing bad went down,” he told members of Hometown Helena, a grass-roots group of local residents, on Thursday about his decision to leave, adding that as of July 24, he had been with them for 10 years. He said information on the search for a new director will be released soon.

Poole said Friday he has not set a final day yet, saying he wants to make a smooth transition much like his predecessor did for him.

He said many factors played into his decision to leave, one of them being that he just turned 45 and believes he still has enough energy to make a transition.

“If I do not make a change at this point I could see myself in this job 30 years from now,” Poole said. “I have more things I want to do with my life.”

Poole said he was a little worn out by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit theaters hard, keeping crowds away and postponing performances.

He said he was looking for "a little less stressful life for my family and me.”

“I firmly believe this is the best job on the planet and I don’t anticipate getting a better job than this,” he said. “I’m not saying I was burnt out, but I was glimpsing at it on the horizon. I want to make sure the theater is in good hands and make sure it is taken care of.”

Grandstreet, at 325 N. Park Ave., is a community theater of more than 40 years and has a history of public service, its website states.

It’s supported by volunteers and trains more than 400 students in kindergarten through 12th grade each year in its Grandstreet Theatre School. It produces 10-12 plays and musicals annually in a 200-seat turn-of-the-century Romanesque granite church and an additional 45-seat black box studio.

Poole began his theater career at Grandstreet when he was 5, his biography on Grandstreet’s website states. He went to the University of Idaho for a bachelor’s of fine arts in acting. He worked for three years at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where he earned his Actor’s Equity card and spent time in regional theaters before graduate school.

At The Ohio State University he earned an MFA in Acting and the Creation of New Work. In 2007 he co-founded Whistling in the Dark Theatre Co. in Columbus, Ohio where he served as managing director.

He joined the Ohio State Theatre Department faculty in 2009 and spent three years teaching at OSU Marion before returning to Montana. He has been managing director of Grandstreet since 2012, according to the biography.

Poole said he hopes his replacement is someone who can bring their best energy to the job.

Marianne Adams, director of education for Grandstreet, said she was saddened to hear Poole would be leaving.

She said he is someone who always had the heart of the theater in mind.

“He brings passion, kindness and he’s very inclusive,” Adams said. “He really brings people together and makes them feel welcomed and he is always so willing to listen, whether he agrees with you or not. He is always willing to hear that other side. He brings a great heart for the arts.”

Poole said he grew up in the Grandstreet Theatre, having attending its school when he was a child.

“It really is a big piece of me,” he said. “Leaving the job is a little bit like cutting off an arm, my identity is wrapped up in this place.”

Poole said he and his wife and their three children are all involved with Grandstreet and would like to stay in Helena. But he easily admits there are not a whole lot of theater jobs in Montana.

So where he ends up next is still up in the air. But he said he plans to be a part of Grandstreet in one way or another.

“I think Grandstreet is the heart and soul of Helena,” Poole said.

He encourages people to see Grandstreet’s current offering: The Marvelous Wonderettes, a juke box show about "four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts," at the outdoor stage in Hill Park.

“It’s a terrific show and people should get their tickets now,” he said.

