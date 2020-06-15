Man who impersonated police at Montana Capitol protest charged with a felony

A 48-year-old Helena man who allegedly claimed to be a police officer during the June 14 Black Lives Matter protest at the Montana Capitol has been charged with a felony.
Daniel Edward Miller is charged with felony impersonation of a public servant.
Miller was arrested by Helena Police Department Sgt. Adam Shanks. Shanks was assigned to the planned protest, which had hundreds of participants in attendance.
At approximately 2 p.m. the protesters began lying on North Montana Avenue. As per the police contingency plan, that street was blocked off by marked patrol units. As this was happening, Shanks' fellow HPD officers advised that a fight was about to break out, according to court documents.
The protest has been completly peaceful until this guy was upset with people laying in the street. Descalation team in green step in to keep the peace. #mtnews #georgefloydprotests pic.twitter.com/YvnnEXmvYi— Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) June 14, 2020
A male, later identified as Miller, allegedly approached the protesters lying in the street, demanded that they move and told them what they were doing was against the law.
According to court documents, at some point during the argument Miller allegedly told protesters that he was a police officer and they had to move.
Upon investigation, Shanks spoke with a witness who advised that Miller had identified himself verbally as a police officer. Additionally, a plain clothes police officer advised that he also heard Miller verbally identify himself as a police officer.
Miller has denied identifying himself as police, but acknowledged that he told the protesters to get out of the street and that they were breaking the law.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
