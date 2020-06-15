Man who impersonated police at Montana Capitol protest charged with a felony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 48-year-old Helena man who allegedly claimed to be a police officer during the June 14 Black Lives Matter protest at the Montana Capitol has been charged with a felony.

Daniel Edward Miller is charged with felony impersonation of a public servant.

Miller was arrested by Helena Police Department Sgt. Adam Shanks. Shanks was assigned to the planned protest, which had hundreds of participants in attendance.

At approximately 2 p.m. the protesters began lying on North Montana Avenue. As per the police contingency plan, that street was blocked off by marked patrol units. As this was happening, Shanks' fellow HPD officers advised that a fight was about to break out, according to court documents.

A male, later identified as Miller, allegedly approached the protesters lying in the street, demanded that they move and told them what they were doing was against the law.

According to court documents, at some point during the argument Miller allegedly told protesters that he was a police officer and they had to move.