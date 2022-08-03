 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical alert

Man who drowned at Log Gulch at Holter Lake identified

Holter Lake (copy)

Log Gulch Recreation Site on Holter Lake.

Authorities on Wednesday said the man who drowned at the Log Gulch Recreation Site was a 27-year-old resident of Guatemala.

Marvin Garcia-Sanchez was found Friday drowned under the dock at Holter Lake near Wolf Creek, officials said. Someone had started CPR on the man, but it was unsuccessful. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 8:42 p.m.

Cpl. Robert Rivera, deputy coroner, pronounced Garcia-Sanchez dead at 9:52 p.m. The cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning and it was determined to be an accident, the sheriff's office stated. 

The coroner’s division was provided a photo of his Guatemalan ID from his wife, who is in Guatemala, the sheriff’s office said. There was a Facebook death notification in Guatemala with his photo and date of birth to date of death.

Authorities said they could not find any immigration material or work visa for Garcia-Sanchez and the autopsy is complete. 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the property, declined comment on Wednesday.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

