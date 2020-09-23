Man who allegedly tried to ram sheriff is not who he seemed to be

A 31-year-old Colorado man in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is not who he initially seemed to be, according to law enforcement officials.
On Sept. 18, the man allegedly attempted to ram Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton's vehicle multiple times. When arrested, the man gave police multiple fake names before being identified as 34-year-old Alexander William Kelly by his Colorado ID.
However, this man was not Alexander Kelly, but 31-year-old Justin J. Castner of Greeley, Colorado. According to Dutton, a citizen in Lincoln was reading the felony arrest report in the Independent Record when she recognized the man identified as "Kelly." She contacted the sheriff's office and forwarded an article from The Denver Post, which showed the same man identified as Castner.
Dutton said this happened before the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center received information on Castner's fingerprints.
"We weren't going to let him go until we knew who he was," Dutton said. "This wasn't a failing of the system, but rather a case where a citizen beat the system to the punch."
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Castner is wanted out of Greeley on multiple felony warrants including theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, violation of bail bond conditions and possession of burglary tools. The revelation was surprising to law enforcement as Castner had what appeared to be a real Colorado ID under a different name. Dutton said the Violent Crime Task Force, who joined in the investigation, is currently investigating the source of the ID.
Dutton said the deception will likely result in more charges, at the discretion of the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's office.
Dutton said he believed Castner was headed toward Lincoln when apprehended.
Deputy county attorney Josh Nemith said amended complaints reflecting the defendant's real name were filed in justice court on Wednesday. Castner is charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, felony theft, felony criminal endangerment, felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant. Colorado officials want Castner extradited to face charges there, and conversations regarding that possibility are ongoing.
Dutton said he wanted to give accolades to his staff, the Montana Highway Patrol and the public in this case. He said a citizen called to report an erratic driver, Castner, after law enforcement lost sight of his vehicle during a pursuit.
"This has been a case where our citizens are helping solve crimes," Dutton said. "I am incredibly thankful for that."
