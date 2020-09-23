Man who allegedly tried to ram sheriff is not who he seemed to be

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Castner is wanted out of Greeley on multiple felony warrants including theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, violation of bail bond conditions and possession of burglary tools. The revelation was surprising to law enforcement as Castner had what appeared to be a real Colorado ID under a different name. Dutton said the Violent Crime Task Force, who joined in the investigation, is currently investigating the source of the ID.

Dutton said the deception will likely result in more charges, at the discretion of the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's office.

Dutton said he believed Castner was headed toward Lincoln when apprehended.

Deputy county attorney Josh Nemith said amended complaints reflecting the defendant's real name were filed in justice court on Wednesday. Castner is charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, felony theft, felony criminal endangerment, felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant. Colorado officials want Castner extradited to face charges there, and conversations regarding that possibility are ongoing.