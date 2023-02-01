Man pleads not guilty to federal charges of threatening to use pipe bombs on Helena school

Pallister told witnesses he idolized the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting in which two teen gunmen killed 13 people and wounded more than 20 others, before turning their guns on themselves. He talked of carrying out a mass shooting at Helena High School. Pallister told and showed a witness that he was making bombs to use in the school on May 30. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone, said officials.

His arrest came a week after a teen gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers.