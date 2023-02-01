Man pleads not guilty to federal charges of threatening to use pipe bombs on Helena school

A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on federal charges, officials said.
Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Pallister faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
The indictment alleges that on May 31, Pallister intended to maliciously damage by fire and explosive a Helena Public Schools building and that he took a substantial step toward the commission of the offense. The indictment further alleges that Pallister possessed pipe bombs and a silencer, which were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
An indictment is an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Helena Police Department.
Lewis and Clark County Attorney Kevin Downs said recently that Pallister is still facing state charges and the federal charges are in addition to what the state has already filed.
Pallister was arrested at his residence on May 31, and authorities found eight firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles and five handguns. Some of the firearms found had threaded barrels and could be used with a silencer.
In his vehicle, they found possible homemade improvised exploding devices and materials used to make these devices. Authorities found an ammunition box and a homemade silencer in his vehicle as well.
Pallister told witnesses he idolized the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting in which two teen gunmen killed 13 people and wounded more than 20 others, before turning their guns on themselves. He talked of carrying out a mass shooting at Helena High School. Pallister told and showed a witness that he was making bombs to use in the school on May 30. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone, said officials.
His arrest came a week after a teen gunman entered a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers.