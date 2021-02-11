 Skip to main content
Man missing from Helena found safe
Man missing from Helena found safe

Lucas James Nelson

UPDATE

The missing endangered person advisory for Lucas James Nelson has been canceled. Authorities say Nelson was found Thursday morning and is home safe. 

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 40-year-old man last seen Wednesday in Helena. 

Lucas James Nelson is described as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green fleece jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a brown Yellowstone branded beanie. 

In a phone conversation at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nelson told his wife he was passing through East Helena and should be home soon. Authorities say he has a history of substance abuse and is missing under unexplained circumstances. 

Nelson was driving a 2005 Maroon Chevy Tahoe with Montana license plate 6-91829B. Anyone with information on Nelson is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or dial 911.

