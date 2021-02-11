Man missing from Helena found safe

UPDATE

The missing endangered person advisory for Lucas James Nelson has been canceled. Authorities say Nelson was found Thursday morning and is home safe.

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 40-year-old man last seen Wednesday in Helena.

Lucas James Nelson is described as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green fleece jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a brown Yellowstone branded beanie.

In a phone conversation at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nelson told his wife he was passing through East Helena and should be home soon. Authorities say he has a history of substance abuse and is missing under unexplained circumstances.

Nelson was driving a 2005 Maroon Chevy Tahoe with Montana license plate 6-91829B. Anyone with information on Nelson is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or dial 911.

