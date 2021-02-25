Man missing from Helena found safe

The missing endangered person advisory for Darby Howard has been canceled.

Authorities say he has been located and is safe.

A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for a 22-year-old man last seen Feb. 15 in Helena.

Darby Marshall Howard is described as a 6-foot-3, 305-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his face including a knife, barbed wire, a torch and a cross.

Authorities say Howard has not been seen or heard from in several days and attempts have been made to perform a welfare check. He may be without his medication and new information has given authorities concern that he might harm himself.

Anyone with information on Howard is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or call 9-1-1.

