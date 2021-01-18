Man keeps his cool to help skater who fell through ice near Helena

Dale and Amy Livezey were spending some time together Sunday at Black Sandy State Park near Helena to share their love of ice skating when Amy saw something in the distance.

A skater had fallen through the ice and was trying to get out.

Dale said he “skated hard” over to where the man was caught in the water and used a rope he had carried for years when he skates to help pull the man out. The man returned to his vehicle where he had some dry clothes waiting and gave Dale a new rope he had stashed inside as a show of thanks.

“The fellow who went in thinks I saved his life,” Dale said Monday. “I hate to think it was that close, but you never know.”

“It took me a while to calm down,” he said.

Jim Barnes, who owns Big Sky Cycling and was on the other side of the hole where the man fell in, said he had never witnessed anything like this in all his years of skating. He said the man was new to skating and unaware of the changing ice conditions in front of him. He got into a pressure ridge that had thin ice and said he tried to go around it but did not get all the way around.

“He crossed in a bad place,” Barnes said.