Man in Lewis and Clark County charged with 4th DUI

A 41-year-old man was arrested April 17 on suspicion of his fourth DUI offense, a felony.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Jonathan Paul Williams in Lewis and Clark County for obstructed registration and noted in the arrest affidavit that Williams' eyes were watery.

"My conversation with him seemed to confuse him and he had difficulty answering simple questions," the arresting trooper stated in the affidavit.

Williams allegedly told the trooper he had consumed one to two alcoholic drinks "only minutes prior to the stop," and an open alcoholic drink was in the vehicle's cup holder.

The trooper also reported Williams admitted to having no insurance and not wearing a seat belt.

According to the affidavit, Williams failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary alcohol screening test showed Williams had a breath alcohol content of 0.244.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.