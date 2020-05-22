Man gets 60 years for raping Helena group home resident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Zane Richard Frisbie was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the rape of a Helena group home resident who was deaf, blind and unable to speak.

The victim was an elderly resident of a group home operated by West Mont, where Frisbie worked as a janitor. Court documents say he quit his job on the spot after the group home manager caught him trying to rape the woman in July 2019.

Frisbie was charged with sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and maximum of 100 years in prison. He entered an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike McMahon sentenced the 57-year-old Frisbie based on the "reprehensible" nature of the crime. Frisbie will be eligible for parole after 15 years, when he is 72. If Frisbie is ever released, he will be required to register as a sex offender. McMahon also waived Frisbie's fines because he has no money.

Frisbie will receive time served for the past year he has spent in jail.