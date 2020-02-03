Man found dead in Great Falls identified as Malmstrom airman

A man who was found dead in Great Falls early Sunday has been identified as an active-duty airman stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers found the body of Tristen Allen Carlson at a residence on the 2300 block of 14th Avenue South, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Carlson was 21 years old.

Carlson's family has been notified.

There is no official word yet on the cause of death, nor any reports of arrests in connection with his death.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This is at least the third death of a Great Falls-area airman in the past month.

The body of Staff Sgt. Manuel Trevino Jr. was discovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputies on Jan. 14. Foul play or other suspicious circumstances were not immediately suspected in the off-base death, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Great Falls Tribune. He did not disclose where Trevino was found.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to a base spokeswoman.