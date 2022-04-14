Man faces multiple charges in DUI arrest

A 48-year-old Helena man has been charged with his sixth driving under the influence offense, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges for obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and driving a vehicle while privileges are revoked.

Montana State Highway Patrol Trooper Peter Ebert said he was parked at Hobart and 11th avenues on March 2 when he saw a red pickup truck pass by without its headlights on.

He said the driver, Michael Wayne Taylor, refused to provide proof of license and insurance. Ebert said Taylor was aggressive in denying the traffic stop and used profane language and kept trying to leave. Four Helena Police Department officers arrived and assisted in subduing Taylor, Ebert said.

Ebert said Taylor smelled of alcohol and threatened to kill a trooper who was securing Taylor’s vehicle and dog.

Taylor was released at the hospital into the care of his father to receive medical treatments, Ebert said.

Bond was set at $20,000.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

