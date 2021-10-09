 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in vehicle crash in Browning
0 comments
editor's pick

Man dies in vehicle crash in Browning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights

A 57-year-old Browning man died early Saturday when the vehicle he was in ran a stop sign, went off the road and crashed into a fence, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. at 2nd Street Northwest and North Boundary Street in Browning, the MHP said. The man was northbound on 2nd Street Northwest in a 2018 Dodge Journey and was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News