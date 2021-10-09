Man dies in vehicle crash in Browning

A 57-year-old Browning man died early Saturday when the vehicle he was in ran a stop sign, went off the road and crashed into a fence, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. at 2nd Street Northwest and North Boundary Street in Browning, the MHP said. The man was northbound on 2nd Street Northwest in a 2018 Dodge Journey and was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.