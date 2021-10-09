Man dies after motorcycle crash near Wolf Creek

A 78-year-old Wolf Creek man has died from injuries suffered in a Sept. 26 motorcycle crash, the Montana Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The man was traveling southbound at mile marker 4 on Secondary Road 434 near Wolf Creek about 4 p.m. Sept. 26 on a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a left turn, the MHP said.

The motorcycle left the roadway and then returned. The rider then separated from the motorcycle and both slid along the roadway surface, authorities said. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet.

The rider was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls. He died Oct. 5 from his injuries, the MHP said. His name was not released.

