Man charged for stalking, violating order of protection

A 42-year-old East Helena man is facing a felony stalking charge after he allegedly violated an order of protection by trying to contact a woman he one time had a relationship with, including a July 2 incident in which he came to her residence and asked her to take him back.

Eddie Lee Ankney has been charged with one count of stalking, a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection and a felony charge of violating an order of protection, according to documents filed Tuesday in Lewis and Clark Justice Court.

The documents state Ankney stalked the woman and should have known his conduct would cause her to suffer distress as an order of protection was in place. Court officials say he violated a June 25 order of protection issued by District Court Judge Mike Menahan, precluding him from having contact with the woman.

The incidents occurred from June 29 to July 2.

They said that on July 2 he walked around the woman’s residence and was screaming that he had changed, court documents said. The woman said she and her children were inside while he was outside. Officers learned that on June 29 he was cited for violating the order of protection and had made contact with the woman several times in the past, including telephone calls and Facebook messaging.