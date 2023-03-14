A 23-year-old Great Falls man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault after he pulled a gun on another person on a Helena street, authorities said.

Helena police were called Sunday to the 1300 block of Boulder Avenue on a report of two males fighting in the middle of the street, according to an affidavit filed Monday in Helena Justice Court.

Officers were told by dispatchers that a second call had come in saying someone had pulled a gun, later identified as a black Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm, on another person, according to court documents.

An officer met with a man who said three people in a truck, two males and a female in a vehicle later identified as a black 2008 Chevy Silverado, had followed him from the 3000 block of North Montana Avenue to the 1300 block of Boulder Avenue. He said he knew one of the men in the truck.

The other male in the truck, Devane Detrick Wright, walked over to the victim’s vehicle, pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him.

The male then put the weapon back in the truck, the victim got out of his vehicle and the male punched him in the face, according to the affidavit.

A family member of the victim who lives in the area helped stop the assault and the three people in the truck drove away, police said.

The defendant told police over a phone he borrowed from the female in the vehicle he was defending himself and refused to meet with law enforcement. The female in the truck told law enforcement of their location, court documents stated.

The handgun was seen sitting on the center console of the truck in plain view, police said.

The woman said she was a former intimate partner with the victim and said she had no idea what the defendant was going to do before he got out of the truck.

She told police he is known to carry a gun and heard the handgun slide being racked before he got out of the truck. She told one officer she did not see him carry the gun but had earlier told another officer she had seen him point the gun at the victim.

The second male in the truck told police he thought the victim as following them and did not know what the defendant was going to do. He said the gun in the truck was his.

The defendant denied carrying or pointing the gun but did admit to the assault, police said.