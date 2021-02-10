 Skip to main content
Man arrested after leading marshals on chase ending in Jefferson County
Police light

A man who was thought to have weapons and explosives in his vehicle was taken into custody Wednesday after leading U.S. marshals on a pursuit that ended in Jefferson County, officials said.

Steven Drury, 44, was wanted on a $50,000 warrant out of Idaho's Clark County for amphetamine trafficking, officials with the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office said.

The chase began at 10:43 a.m. and he was apprehended without incident around 3:25 p.m. in the Clancy area, about 11 miles up Clancy Creek, officials said.

Drury was being held at the Jefferson County jail. Participating law enforcement agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service, Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and Fish, Wildlife & Parks, officials said.

Helena police said they were trying to assist the marshals in serving the warrant, but the suspect left their jurisdiction.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

