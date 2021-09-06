Man arrested after chase from Wolf Creek area to Helena

A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 mph before stopping his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot and being Tased for not following commands by deputies, officials said.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the Wolf Creek area about 10 a.m., officials said in a Facebook posting. A deputy saw a vehicle matching its description at mile marker 222 headed southbound on I-15.

The deputy followed the vehicle, confirmed it was the stolen and waited for other units, officials said. An effort to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful and the defendant maintained speeds of 90-95 mph.

The Montana Highway Patrol set up spike strips and got the front right tire. The defendant almost caused a crash and kept speeds between 80-90 mph, the sheriff's office said. Helena Police officers assisted at Custer Avenue with three spike strips and hit all four tires.

The driver the pulled into the Old Navy parking lot on North Montana Avenue, where he stopped. He did not comply with commands and was Tased by a deputy, officials said. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.